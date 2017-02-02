UPDATE: Meet the full cast of celebrities in Murder in Successville series 3

Each episode of the surreal BBC3 improv comedy sees hapless detective Sleet joined by a guest celebrity sidekick. Together they attempt to solve a crime, without a script to follow or a clue what the programme will throw at them.

The previous two series have included everyone from Gordon Ramsay to Mark Wright to Emma Bunton.

More like this

Tom Davis commented: "I'm over the moon to be jumping in my Capri gear and heading back to Successville, it's time to serve up a justice burger with a side order of fun with five brand new sidekicks."

DI Sleet and his sidekicks will be joined by a resident cast including Witless star Kerry Howard, impressionist Luke Kempner, sketch show Colin Hoult and comedian Cariad Lloyd.

Advertisement

Filming has already begun, with more names soon to be announced.