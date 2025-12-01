Peter Kay has claimed he turned down a Netflix offer for Phoenix Nights because there was one condition that he couldn’t accept.

The comedian and TV writer co-created and starred in the 2000s comedy, which followed the highs and lows of the staff and customers at the fictional titular working men’s social club, and soon garnered a cult following.

But the series reflected various attitudes and tropes of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

And speaking recently on Capital Breakfast, Kay said that Netflix wanted to include a trigger warning making people aware of this at the start of every episode.

"They got in touch with me last year, they wanted to put Phoenix Nights on Netflix. They rang me up and said, 'Can we license some of your shows to put on Netflix?'" he shared.

"I said 'Oh'. Anyway, they sent me a load of paperwork. Basically, it’s not very politically correct now. This was made in a [different] time, do you know what I mean?

"I just said I’m not keen on that, I don’t really want a warning before it.

"So I just said, 'No I'll leave it'. Anyway they sent me an airfryer. I think that was trying to sweeten me."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for any comment.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kay said he is thinking of adapting Phoenix Nights into a film.

He said: "I’m waiting for the de-aging process to come into fruition. Because the storyline involves a lot of flashbacks to the past, and I don’t want to be using really bad make-up to make people look young."

