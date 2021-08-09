Peter Kay says he “might” consider a Car Share Christmas special

It’s been three years since Peter Kay’s Car Share aired its seemingly final episodes, however the comedian has recently hinted that we may not have seen the last of John and Kayleigh.

Star and creator Peter Kay reportedly said at a recent gig in Manchester (via The Mirror) that he would consider bringing Car Share back for a Christmas special, with the show being one of his favourite projects to date.

When asked by a fan at the O2 Apollo whether he’d write a festive episode for the sitcom, Kay said he “might do.”

“Of all the things I’ve ever done, that’s my favourite of all. I love being with Sian [Gibson] and we had a good laugh,” he said, before adding that filming inside a car with coronavirus restrictions would be “a lot of work.”

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Peter Kay’s representation for comment.

The stand-up comedian returned to the stage for his first performance in four years on Saturday to raise money for Laura Nuttall, a student with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The gig, which sold out in 30 minutes, saw Kay take questions from the audience and reveal that he’d written two episodes of Max and Paddy’s Road to Nowhere, his 2004 comedy starring himself and Paddy McGuinness, that he may choose to film.

Car Share aired from 2015 until 2018 on BBC One, starring Kay and Sian Gibson as supermarket colleagues John and Kayleigh, who share a lift to work each morning.

The show won the BAFTA awards for Best Male Comedy Performance and Best Scripted Comedy in 2016.

