Doctor Who's Peter Davison joins cast of Bloods for 'doctor' cameo

The series follows tough-acting Maleek (Samson Kayo) and overly friendly divorcee Wendy (Jane Horrocks), who form an unlikely friendship when they start working together as paramedics in the ambulance service.

Former Doctor Who star Peter Davison will play a very different kind of doctor in the upcoming premiere of medical sitcom Bloods, which is headed back to Sky Comedy and NOW for its second season.

The show depicts the ups and downs of their relationship as they are called out to help on a variety of cases, including one where they get a much-needed assist from a retired surgeon played by fan favourite Davison.

Details are scarce on exactly what he'll get up to in the episode, but the first-look image released by Sky reveals he's borrowed a fashion choice from the Fourth Doctor (Tom Baker) by donning a brightly coloured scarf.

The cameo kicks off an exciting sophomore run for Bloods, in which Maleek and Wendy's friendship will be tested when she accuses him of drinking on the job.

The regular Bloods cast is also back for these latest episodes, including Lucy Punch (Motherland), Julian Barratt (The Mighty Boosh), Adrian Scarborough (Gavin & Stacey), Aasiya Shah (Raised by Wolves), Kevin Garry (Ted Lasso) and Sam Campbell (Stath Lets Flats).

Meanwhile, Katherine Kelly joins the cast for season 2 in the role of South Hill Ambulance Depot's acting counsellor – and it sounds like she'll have her work cut out for her.

In addition to Maleek and Wendy's argument, the new season will also see Jo (Punch) and Lawrence (Barratt) address an awkward situation, while Gary (Scarborough) and Kareshma (Shah) will be sent on an "emotional rollercoaster" after taking on a new patient.

You can get a glimpse at the next season of Bloods in the exclusive trailer below, ahead of the show's return at 10pm on Thursday 1st September on Sky Comedy and NOW.

New episodes of Bloods season 2 premiere at 10pm on Thursday 1st September on Sky Comedy – you can sign up for Sky TV here. Catch up on season 1 on Sky and NOW. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

