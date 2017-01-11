The road trip that Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brandon allegedly took in the wake of 9/11 – where the trio piled into a car and fled New York for Ohio via fast food joints – has been immortalised in the form of Urban Myths, a collection of "true-ish" stories from the last century.

Sky Arts has released the first trailer for the series, which stars Joseph Fiennes as the late Michael Jackson, a casting which was met with much controversy over the fact that Fiennes is a white actor.