Produced by Jones, the documentary will shed light on the amateur porn industry, examining some of the exploitative practices used through first-hand accounts from those who have worked in the business.

“The filmmakers gained unprecedented access into a world never documented until now, and we are proud to bring their unflinching work to a global audience,” said Erik Barmack, Netflix’s VP of global independent content, in a statement.

Jones seems equally excited about the partnership, saying in a statement that Netflix is an ideal way "to reach the many people who need to see [the documentary].”

The streaming service picked up Hot Girls Wanted after it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. While no official release date has yet been announced, the documentary will air exclusively in all territories where Netflix is available at some point in 2015.