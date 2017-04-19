Trading her comfortable Brooklyn life and doting fiancé Larry (played by Biggs) for a garish orange uniform and dorm of eccentric inmates, Piper finds herself dealing with all manner of unlikely situations - a format Netflix are clearly delighted with, commissioning a second season before the first had even aired.

RadioTimes.com caught up with Taylor Schilling and Piper Kerman to hear all about real-life in a jumpsuit, filming nude scenes, finding humour in prison and what to expect from series two.

Advertisement

Orange is the New Black is available to watch on Netflix from Thursday 11 July