Enter plenty of new guest stars, including Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria and Zach Galifianakis, who are playing themselves as actors taking on the role of the central trio.

The rest of the trailer will have fans seeing double, as the Only Murders gang investigate the murder of Charles's stunt substitute and friend Sazz Pataki, while their actor counterparts hope to get in on the action.

The clip also sees the returns of Michael Cyril Creighton, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Meryl Streep, while new guest stars introduced for this season include Richard Kind, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani and Molly Shannon.

While much of season 4 will take place in LA, the case will also see Charles, Oliver and Mabel racing back to New York and traversing their building’s courtyard, in order to delve into the lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

While this season is stacked full of celebrity appearances, creator Steve Martin reveals there is still one guest star he is desperate to land - Catherine O'Hara.

He told The Hollywood Reporter of guest stars he would still like to see in the series: "There are so many. But I’ll be honest: We’ve enquired, because I love her so much, about Catherine O’Hara.

"We’ve got to find the right thing. If we can land an idea, that’s someone who is certainly in my sights and always has been."

Only Murders in the Building season will premiere on 27th August 2024 on Disney Plus – sign up to Disney Plus for £4.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

