Set against the backdrop of a major Hollywood production, the latest season boasts a star-studded cast including returning favourites Meryl Streep and Michael Cyril Creighton alongside several new additions.

Among them is prolific character actor Richard Kind, best known for television comedies Mad About You and Curb Your Enthusiasm as well as voice roles in Big Mouth, Cars and Inside Out.

He plays Vince Fish in Only Murders season 4, an eccentric man who lives in an apartment building opposite the seemingly cursed Arconia, which becomes a location of interest for Oliver and Mabel.

Richard Kind as Vince Fish in Only Murders in the Building. Disney/Patrick Harbron

They pay him a visit, expecting a cold and "menacing" individual to answer the door, but are taken aback by the person who greets them – who could be considered overly friendly, given the contagious health condition he claims to have.

You can watch the exclusive scene at the top of this page, before streaming the new episode exclusively on Disney Plus.

Other famous faces appearing in the Only Murders season 4 cast include Molly Shannon (The White Lotus), Kumail Nanjiani (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Melissa McCarthy (The Little Mermaid), Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek), Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and Zach Galifianakis (Big Mouth).

