Only Fools and Horses star backs campaign to build giant Del Boy statue in front of show's iconic tower block
The block of flats used as 'Nelson Mandela House' in the BBC comedy is being demolished – so what better way to commemorate it than a huge gold statue of the famous wheeler dealer?
The Ealing tower block that featured in Only Fools and Horses is set to be demolished – so TV channel Gold has launched a petition to commemorate the building with a giant, gold Del Boy statue.
Actor John Challis, who played wheeler dealer Boycie in the famous sitcom, has backed the campaign to mark 'Nelson Mandela House', the block of flats that featured as Del Boy and Rodney’s home in the opening credits of the show.
The actual block of flats, Harlech Tower in Acton, held a special place in the whole cast's hearts according to Challis.
“The towers carry a lot of nostalgia for many of us – not just the cast, but everyone who has enjoyed watching the show over the years,” said Challis.
“While we don’t want to stand in the way of any progress being made, we do want to commemorate the tower’s long-standing connection to Only Fools and Horses and its British comedy legacy.”
In the video above, you can see mock-ups of the initial designs, including a shiny gold statue of Del Boy and a plaque that reads: “This plaque commemorates Nelson Mandela House, the much loved home of Derek & Rodney Trotter in 'Only Fools And Horses', 1981 - 2003.”
The channel has also created a golden version of Del Boy's car which is... quite something...
The petition needs 1,500 signatures to be submitted for Ealing Council's consideration.
Only Fools and Horses ran for seven series between 1981 and 2003, and holds the record for attracting the biggest TV audience for any British sitcom, when 24.3 million people tuned in for the 1996 Christmas special.