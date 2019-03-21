The actual block of flats, Harlech Tower in Acton, held a special place in the whole cast's hearts according to Challis.

“The towers carry a lot of nostalgia for many of us – not just the cast, but everyone who has enjoyed watching the show over the years,” said Challis.

“While we don’t want to stand in the way of any progress being made, we do want to commemorate the tower’s long-standing connection to Only Fools and Horses and its British comedy legacy.”

In the video above, you can see mock-ups of the initial designs, including a shiny gold statue of Del Boy and a plaque that reads: “This plaque commemorates Nelson Mandela House, the much loved home of Derek & Rodney Trotter in 'Only Fools And Horses', 1981 - 2003.”

The channel has also created a golden version of Del Boy's car which is... quite something...

The petition needs 1,500 signatures to be submitted for Ealing Council's consideration.

Only Fools and Horses ran for seven series between 1981 and 2003, and holds the record for attracting the biggest TV audience for any British sitcom, when 24.3 million people tuned in for the 1996 Christmas special.