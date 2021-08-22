What is the best Only Fools and Horses moment of all-time? Vote now!

David Jason and Nicholas Lyndhurst kept the nation laughing for two decades with Only Fools and Horses, the brilliant sitcom from the mind of writer John Sullivan.

The series followed South London market trader Del Boy and his half-brother Rodney as they got into all manner of farcical situations while making their way in the world.

The duo were initially joined by their grandad, but the character was respectfully written out after actor Lennard Pearce passed away in 1984, with Buster Merryfield taking his place as Uncle Albert.

It’s difficult to compile a poll of the greatest Only Fools moments when there are so many to choose from, but we here at RadioTimes.com have narrowed it down to 10 options.

Whether you like the absurdity of the Batman and Robin scene, the perfect physical comedy of Del Boy falling through the bar or one of the show’s genuinely powerful emotional scenes, make sure your opinion is heard below.

We will be announcing the winner of the poll in the near future, so be sure to share with your fellow Only Fools fans and make your case for which moment you think should claim the honour of being the greatest of all-time.

Only Fools and Horses finished its initial run in 1996 with a trilogy of Christmas episodes, but the show returned five years later for another festive special, with two more being produced before the show wrapped up entirely in 2003.

While the comedy brilliance of the principal stars cannot be understated, the sitcom was also blessed with a stellar supporting cast that includes Roger Lloyd-Pack’s Trigger and John Challis’ Boycie – the latter of which returned for spin-off series The Green Green Grass.

Widely considered one of the best British sitcoms ever made, picked up six BAFTAs across its run and earned another 12 nominations in various categories.

