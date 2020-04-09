While we won’t give away everything, we can say it includes Maggie taking control of the Simpsons vehicle, drowning her sorrows in baby formula, and a heart-warming reunion. Expect some gross dummy-swapping action too – consider yourself warned.

If any of this sounds familiar then there’s a chance you've already glimpsed it on the big screen: the film was originally shown in cinemas before screenings of Disney’s Onward. Although the Pixar film was released earlier this week on Disney+ in the US, the movie doesn’t have a UK digital release date just yet.

And if Playdate with Destiny isn’t enough Simpsons to keep you going, then you can find more episodes on Disney+ – over 300 episodes from across the 31 seasons of the show, to be precise.

Which are the greatest instalments to watch? Glad you asked: we rounded up the best Simpsons episodes available on Disney+ in one place. And, when you’re done with that, you can check out our dive into the best Simpsons cameos.

The Simpsons is streaming now on Disney+ UK. You can sign up to a free Disney+ trial, or buy an annual subscription for £59.99 or £5.99 a month.