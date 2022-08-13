After beginning the season as Paxton's girlfriend and ending it with two break-ups under her belt, we watch in the final moments of the finale as she turns up at Ben Gross's door with a coupon he had previously gifted her for "One free boink".

The third season of Never Have I Ever have now arrived on Netflix, and if you've already binged the 10 new episodes you'll know that the series ends with Devi making a big decision when it comes to her romantic life.

With viewers still reeling after seeing the pair kiss, Ben's bedroom door closes and the credits start to roll – and we're not the only ones left speechless. Never Have I Ever star Jaren Lewison has revealed he was also surprised by the season 3 ending.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Lewison, who stars as Ben in the comedy, said: "I think I read [the ending] and I was like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense,' and at the same time, 'Holy f-ing f!' I was like, 'No way.'"

Jaren Lewison (Ben) and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi) in Never Have I Ever. Lara Solanki/Netflix © 2022

Lewison added that he immediately texted his co-star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who stars as Devi, after reading the final page first.

"I have a really bad habit of skipping to the end, to look at whatever that cliffhanger might be. It's terrible and I need to stop doing it but I physically can't help myself.

"So I scrolled all the way down and we had gotten it in our inbox for maybe a minute and a half and I texted Maitreyi and I was like, 'You're not gonna believe this friggin' thing.' And she was like, 'How the hell did you read that that quickly?'"

He continued: "We spoke about it afterwards and I think we were both really excited because it's definitely feeling like it's been a long time coming for these two characters."

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Lewison went on to say that while it seems as though Devi and Ben may have finally gotten their happily ever after, "it's still up in the air" for the pair.

"I know what happens in season 4 because we've already shot it. But for fans, maybe they did. Maybe they didn't, we have no idea," he said. "And that door closes and we're gonna have to wait to find out for that season 4 reveal. And I think that that's also just like so much fun."

Never Have I Ever is set to return for a fourth and final season, with filming on the episodes having been completed earlier this year.

Never Have I Ever season 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix. Check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix – or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Drama hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.