Tuesday 1st May

Men Behaving Badly: seasons 1-6 Martin Clunes and Neil Morrissey star as washed-up bachelors in this classic sitcom

Cold Feet: seasons 1-6 Dig into every episode of the original run of James Nesbitt's classic dramedy, plus the first season of its revival

Love Island: seasons 1 & 2 The feel good hit of last summer is here for your viewing pleasure

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City new standup special from the hilarious former SNL writer

Sometimes Seven strangers anxiously waiting for their HIV test results decide to bribe the clinic receptionist to get them early, learning one is positive

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise Documentary about the remarkable writer, poet, actress and activist Maya Angelou

Thursday 3rd May

The Durrells: season 1 ITV drama about a wealthy family living on Corfu

Friday 4th May

Dear White People: volume 2 Second series of the drama based on Justin Simien's acclaimed film of the same name

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman: Tina Fey The 30 Rock and SNL star shoots the breeze with the legendary chat show host

A Little Help with Carol Burnett Comedy legend Carol Burnett helps kids dish out advice to celebrities in front of a live audience

RuPaul's Drag Race season 10 The world's most fabulous reality show is back

The Rain: season 1 The threat, in this Danish series, comes from the sky. British people are definitely in trouble, then...

End Game A documentary about cutting-edge medical practitioners from Oscar-winning filmmakers Rob Epstein and Jeffery Friedman.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby More silliness from Will Ferrell and Sacha Baron Cohen

Sunday 6th May

Poldark: season 2 Beloved period melodrama from the BBC, starring Aidan Turner and Eleanor Tomlinson

Thursday 10th May

Safe Michael C Hall (Dexter) and Sherlock's Amanda Abbington lead this British missing child drama

Friday 11th May

Bill Nye Saves the World: season 3 The legendary TV scientist returns for more of his Netflix series

Taxi Driver You talkin' to me? Robert De Niro hits the road in this classic movie

Evil Genius: the True Story of America's Most Diabolical Bank Heist Documentary about a pizza delivery man who robbed a bank and was then killed by a bomb fastened around his neck.

The Kissing Booth Teen melodrama starring Molly Wringwald

Sunday 13th May

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife The comedian performs her second stand-up special while heavily pregnant. Released on US Mother's Day.

Thursday 17th May

Designated Survivor season 2 The final episode of the current run starring Kiefer Sutherland. He's already hinted to RadioTimes.com what could happen in season three...

Friday 18th May

13 Reasons Why season 2 Finally, the release date has been confirmed. This is easily one of the most important releases of the year for Netflix – but how will viewers respond? Find out much more about 13 Reasons Why season two here

Cargo Martin Freeman leads this horror film about a father's attempt to ensure his daughter's safety in a world overrun by zombies

The Social Network The biopic about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg from director David Fincher hits the internet. Isn't it time for a sequel?

The Punisher The 2004 movie version of the Marvel story sees Thomas Jane star as the brutal superhero. Note, this is not the second season of the Netflix TV series

Tuesday 22nd May

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here Playful stand-up special from the US comic

Wednesday 23rd May

Explained New weekly series spotlighting topical issues such as the gender wage gap

Thursday 24th May

Fauda: season 2 The Israeli political thriller returns

Friday 25th May

The Toys That Made Us: season 2 Documentary series focusing on the history of important toy lines and their cultural impact

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life The veteran comedians team up for a variety of musical sketches, stand-up and conversation

Ibiza Original film which sees three best friends hunt for a DJ in Barcelona. Stars Gillian Jacobs and Vanessa Bayer

Sunday 27th May

The Break with Michelle Wolf Former The Daily Show correspondent gets her own weekly half hour series

Pan Hugh Jackman leads an updated take on the Peter Pan story

Monday 28th May

Maggie's Plan Greta Gerwig regrets getting involved with a married man (Ethan Hawke)

Wednesday 20th May

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 Kimmy gets a job at a tech start-up as Netflix's beloved comedy original returns

Thursday 31st May

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern The long-serving US radio host is the second guest to be interviewed by Letterman in May