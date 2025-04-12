"Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close," said series executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby and Rob McElhenney. "We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it.

"To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over."

Charlotte Nicdao and Rob McElhenney in Mythic Quest. Apple TV+

The comedy series was one of Apple TV+'s first original series, having first premiered in February 2020. It followed the staff of a video game developer that produced the popular titular game.

Co-creator McElhenney led the series as Ian Grimm, starring alongside Charlotte Nicdao, Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.

A spin-off series, Side Quest, was also recently released. The four-parter explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format.

Read more:

The latest Mythic Quest outing saw the cast return once more as they confronted new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape, as per the synopsis.

It continues: "As stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mythic Quest season 1-4 are available to watch on Apple TV+ now.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.