Mythic Quest will have new ending after season 4 cancellation
The updated version will be available to watch next week.
Mythic Quest is set to end after four seasons – with a slight change made to the show's most recent finale episode to reflect its ending.
Variety has confirmed that there will be an updated final episode with a new ending, coming to Apple TV+ next week, just a couple of months after it premiered on the streamer.
"Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close," said series executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby and Rob McElhenney. "We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build—and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it.
"To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple’s blessing we made one final update to our last episode—so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over."
The comedy series was one of Apple TV+'s first original series, having first premiered in February 2020. It followed the staff of a video game developer that produced the popular titular game.
Co-creator McElhenney led the series as Ian Grimm, starring alongside Charlotte Nicdao, Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin.
A spin-off series, Side Quest, was also recently released. The four-parter explores the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game in an anthology format.
The latest Mythic Quest outing saw the cast return once more as they confronted new challenges amongst a changing video game landscape, as per the synopsis.
It continues: "As stars rise, egos clash, relationships bloom and everyone tries to have a little more work life balance."
Mythic Quest season 1-4 are available to watch on Apple TV+ now.
