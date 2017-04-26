Successville is hardly The Last Of The Summer Wine at the best of times, but this is perhaps the strangest episode yet, featuring a particularly convincing impression of UFC fighter Conor McGregor and some typically off-colour and hilarious gags in a brothel run by Paloma Faith.

Tune in to see if Kemp can keep a straight face during a screaming battle between Mcgregor and Davis, who sports an impressive set of mutton chops throughout the episode.

Murder in Ye Olde Successville is available on BBC3 and BBC iPlayer now