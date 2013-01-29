Grace Newman made a bold move by ranking the pairing above the likes of Scott and Charlene, Matthew and Mary, and even Ross and Rachel...

Gary and Miranda are the best couple ever in the history of history #Love — Grace Newman (@QueenOfWookiees) January 28, 2013

But unfortunately @CrazieAmmy lived up to her moniker by spouting eccentric nicknames for the new couple. No, just no.

Garanda....Miry...... Maybe not :/ But Gary and Miranda all the way!!! :D:D twitter.com/CrazieAmmy/sta… — Amara(@CrazieAmmy) January 28, 2013

That is a nice set of photos she's got there, though.

But when Miranda's ex-boyfriend Mike (played by Bo Poraj) jetted in from Africa to get down on one knee the army of Gary and Miranda will-they-won't-they purists reacted with indignation. @Jamas_harris summed up the thoughts of the Twittersphere in this concise outburst.

WHEN MIRANDA AND GARY KISSED IT WAS PERFECT BUT MIKE CAME AND HE RUINED EVERYTHING#miranda — Barry Barry(@Jamas_harris) January 28, 2013

And Gemma Sweet adopted a threatening tone to make a similar point.

Meanwhile it looks like @DivergentMcFly has their fingers crossed that Bo Poraj's character is sent packing back to Africa as soon as possible.

I'm not exaggerating I was crying buckets at Miranda and have never wanted someone to be eaten by a lion more than mike. — DOUGIE TWEETED ME (@DivergentMcFly) January 28, 2013

But to his credit, Gary finally "manned up" and matched Mike's proposal with one of his own - prompting Miranda's mother Penny (played by Patricia Hodge) to howl "JUST SAY YES". But to who? That was the cliffhanger Ms Hart chose to leave viewers contemplating as the credits rolled and series three came to a close. But over on the Twittersphere, the debate was just getting started as fans shared their views on who their hapless heroine should choose. The contest was, admittedly, rather one-sided...

Just watched #Miranda. I don't think I've ever been so happy, stressed and angry all at once. JUST SAY YES TO GARY AHHHHHHHHH — Lainey (╯°□°）╯︵ ┻━┻ (@Lain_ey) January 28, 2013

But despite being implored to marry Gary over Mike, poor Ms Hart was also subjected to a mass of tweets begging her not to end the character's journey on that cliffhanger. After waiting over two years for series three to come to fruition, fans were clearly worried that last night's conundrum would never be resolved. @Wang46xd tweeted Miranda's parody account to say:

Meanwhile Gabrielle Cundy was hit hard by the news that this was the final episode of the series - at least she found comfort in her citrus pals...

Maybe grieving fans should take up BBC Comedy's excellent suggestion, inspired by Miranda herself...?

But for now, Yasmine Mehio perfectly sums up the reaction of the Twittersphere so we'll leave you with her wise words...

