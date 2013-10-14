Miranda Hart issues plea for return of stolen “precious creative projects”
The Call the Midwife star is offering a reward for the safe return of her laptop, thought to have been lost in a burglary of her London home
Comedian, writer and actress Miranda Hart has issued a public appeal for the safe return a stolen laptop containing “precious creative projects.”
Hart, 40, best known as the star of her self-penned sitcom Miranda is reported to have been the victim of a house burglary at her London home over the weekend.
Writing on Twitter, Hart said: "If people who stole my laptop last night in W6 out there. Please please please return.
"Precious creative projects all lost. Will reward. RT."
Fans of the comedian have helped spread the word by retweeting the message more than 8,000 times in less than 24 hours.
Although the contents of the laptop remain unclear, it could likely have contained material relating to Hart’s upcoming stand-up tour, and possibly even ideas for Miranda series four.
