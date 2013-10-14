Writing on Twitter, Hart said: "If people who stole my laptop last night in W6 out there. Please please please return.

"Precious creative projects all lost. Will reward. RT."

Fans of the comedian have helped spread the word by retweeting the message more than 8,000 times in less than 24 hours.

Although the contents of the laptop remain unclear, it could likely have contained material relating to Hart’s upcoming stand-up tour, and possibly even ideas for Miranda series four.

