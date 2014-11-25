"And when she knows what do, she's not funny any more. She's come into her own – and once she's come into her own, we've done her. It's over."

Miranda also admits she has mixed feelings about waving farewell to her alter ego. "I will really miss her – she has been so very good to me. But I'm terrified of not leaving on a high, plus I think in some way I've grown out of performing it."

"When I trip over, or sing, or do fruit people – I think, 'Oh come on Sitcom Miranda Person, that's a bit embarrassing now."

The Christmas special of Miranda will air on BBC1 in December