Tracey is sick with worry and jumps on the next flight with Sharon, who – not one to pass up on the chance of a holiday – insists she’s going with her. Dorien invites herself along as it’s a great opportunity to get material for her saucy new book.

Chaos ensues: gangs, fraud and getting stranded in the desert are all involved – and the Birds encounter cast newbies Vince (Martin Kemp) and British Consul Rupert Julian-Jones (Robert Portal) on their travels.

Will they get back to Chigwell in time for Christmas?

Pauline Quirke - Sharon Theodopolopodous

Sharon is a larger than life, loud-mouthed character from Edmonton who moved to her sister’s luxury pad after both their husbands were convicted of armed robbery.

Where do I recognise Pauline Quirke from?

She is perhaps best known for playing Hazel Rhodes in Emmerdale, and has also appeared in Broadchurch and The Bill.

Linda Robson – Tracey Stubbs

Tracey is Sharon’s older, slightly more straight-laced sister who lives in the posh house in Essex.

Where do I recognise Linda Robson from?

Robson has been presenting Loose Women for years and she was also a contestant on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in 2012.

Lesley Joseph – Dorien Green

The sisters' neighbour is the wealthy, man-eating Dorien Green, who dresses scandalously – she has a penchant for leopard print – and dates younger men.

Where do I recognise Lesley Joseph from?

Joseph was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing this year – at 70 she was the oldest person to compete on the show but eventually went out after five weeks.