The news outlet added that there is an expectation that federal prosecutors will unseal an indictment detailing the allegations against that individual and others later today.

Perry's death at the age of 54 in October 2023 was attributed to the acute effects of ketamine by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office, and earlier this year Los Angeles police said they were working with federal authorities to investigate the source of the drug.

RadioTimes.com has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for official comment.

The tragic news of Perry's death was greeted with a huge outpouring of grief from the world of entertainment when it was announced in October, with his former co-stars on Friends among those to pay heartfelt tributes to the late actor.

In a joint statement shortly after the news was made public, his surviving co-stars issued a joint statement in which they said they were "utterly devastated" by his death.

David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Jennifer Aniston wrote: "We were more than just castmates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

They added: "In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."

They each also posted individual messaged in the subsequent days and weeks, while tributes were paid to Perry at a number of Awards ceremonies including the Emmys, the Oscars and the BAFTA TV awards.

Perry starred as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom for 10 years, as it became one of the most beloved sitcoms ever made and won a string of awards.

In addition to that iconic role, he also appeared in films such as Three to Tango, The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again, as well as making appearances in TV shows including Ally McBeal, The West Wing and The Good Wife.

In March this year, Perry's stepfather Keith Morrison – who is known for his work on Dateline NBC – noted that Perry had been happy before his death, stating: "He said so, and he hadn’t said that for a long time. It’s a source of comfort, but also, he didn’t get to have his third act, and that’s not fair."

Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.