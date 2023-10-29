Leading the early tributes to Perry was Friends actress Maggie Wheeler, who played Perry's on-screen girlfriend Janice. She shared a picture of them both in the show on her Instagram.

Wheeler wrote: "What a loss. The world will miss you Matthew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother Nora Bing, added: "I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my ‘son’ … The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock."

Meanwhile, Paget Brewster, who guest starred as Chandler's girlfriend Kathy in season 4, wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after.

"Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there."

Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and Paget Brewster as Kathy in Friends. Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Perry starred in the comedy alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, appearing throughout its run from 1994 to 2004.

Friends' production company Warner Bros Television Group also shared in a statement: "We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros Television Group family.

"The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans."

The actor was found dead following an apparent drowning, with law enforcement sources telling TMZ that there was no sign of foul play and an official cause of death is yet to be confirmed.