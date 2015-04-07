And another to make the cut is presenter and Cambridge University classics professor Mary Beard who will enjoy a small two-minute spot in one of the new episodes, presenting an award alongside Yentob.

“Yes I did a little cameo piece,” Beard tells RadioTimes.com. “Truth is that W1A counted as one of my favourite TV programmes. So when I got asked to do a couple of minutes I couldn't resist – a bit like getting a walk on part in your favourite film.

“I don't think I'll ever make it in TV comedy, though.”

Starring Hugh Bonneville as BBC head of values Ian Fletcher with Jessica Hynes as his PR guru Siobhan Sharpe, episode one of W1A will feature a storyline revolving around Jeremy Clarkson.

Written long before the presenter was told he was no longer welcome back on Top Gear after punching producer Oisin Tymon, the episode was edited following the real-life events last month.