Martin Freeman attempts to "kick the Hobbit" hosting Saturday Night Live
Watch the Sherlock star in a video promo ahead of his first stint fronting the iconic US sketch show
Martin Freeman is hosting US sketch show Saturday Night Live this week.
The Sherlock actor is making his first appearance on the programme and follows in the footsteps of the great and the good of Celebrity Land including Daniel Craig, Alec Baldwin, Britney Spears and Tom Hanks who have all hosted SNL.
The promo video for Freeman's hosting gig shows him standing with fellow Brit, Fancy singer Charlie XCX and veteran cast member Kenan Thompson (Of Kenan and Kel fame).
"Hello, I'm Martin Freeman," he says (as if we don't ALL know) "and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live".
A Secret Santa gone-wrong and a cheesy Hobbit joke later, and we're ready for Freeman...
More like this
Saturday Night Live airs on NBC in the US at 11.30pm ET