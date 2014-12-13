The promo video for Freeman's hosting gig shows him standing with fellow Brit, Fancy singer Charlie XCX and veteran cast member Kenan Thompson (Of Kenan and Kel fame).

"Hello, I'm Martin Freeman," he says (as if we don't ALL know) "and I'm hosting Saturday Night Live".

A Secret Santa gone-wrong and a cheesy Hobbit joke later, and we're ready for Freeman...

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC in the US at 11.30pm ET