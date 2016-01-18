If there's one thing Judd Apatow has proven he can write about, it's love — and all the highs and humiliations that so often accompany it. From Knocked Up to This is 40 to Girls, the comedy creator has always created slightly lost characters struggling for happiness.

Advertisement

And in the first trailer for his Netflix comedy series Love, Apatow returns to the theme of tricky romance with his characters Mickey (Gillian Jacobs from Community) and Gus (Paul Rust from I Love You Beth Cooper), two friends trying to get over their dysfunctional relationships.