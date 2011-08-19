Liam Neeson and Helena Bonham Carter to star in Life's Too Short
A-listers to feature in Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant's new comedy series
Hollywood actors Liam Neeson and Helena Bonham Carter will appear alongside Warwick Davis in docuspoof Life’s Too Short, the BBC has announced.
The seven-part comedy series, written and directed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, follows the fortunes of Davis’s fictional talent agency, Dwarves for Hire. It represents a return to the BBC for the writing partnership, famed for creating mockumentary The Office, and latterly sitcom Extras, after an absence of four years.
Neeson and Bonham Carter join fellow A-listers Johnny Depp, Steve Carell and Sting on the cast list. Brit stars Cat Deeley, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Keith Chegwin are also along for the ride. Les Dennis and Shaun Williamson, who previously featured in Extras, are set to add their inimitable sparkle to this series, too.
Life’s Too Short will air this autumn on BBC2.
Here's a clip of Ricky Gervais and Warwick Davis talking about the show: