Hollywood actors Liam Neeson and Helena Bonham Carter will appear alongside Warwick Davis in docuspoof Life’s Too Short, the BBC has announced.

The seven-part comedy series, written and directed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, follows the fortunes of Davis’s fictional talent agency, Dwarves for Hire. It represents a return to the BBC for the writing partnership, famed for creating mockumentary The Office, and latterly sitcom Extras, after an absence of four years.