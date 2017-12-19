The last series of The League of Gentlemen ended in 2002, but time has been kind to its stars...

Comedy writer Simon Blackwell said it was "beautifully done".

While broadcaster Danny Baker said it was "sick" – in both senses of the word.

The good news? There is "even better to come" according to producer Adam Tandy.

The bad news? We'll have to wait until 10pm tonight for more...

Still, what's 24 hours when fans have been waiting 15 years?

The League of Gentlemen continues this Tuesday 19th December at 10pm on BBC2