"It's like I never left Royston Vasey" – fans celebrate the return of The League of Gentlemen
Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith made a "triumphant return" with a new series to celebrate 20 years of the twisted BBC comedy
The League of Gentlemen made a suitably twisted return to TV on Monday night, and for fans of the brilliant BBC comedy it was like the series had never left.
Mark Gatiss, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith made a "triumphant return" to Royston Vasey according to viewers online, with the first of a three-part series to mark 20 years of League of Gentlemen.
The last series of The League of Gentlemen ended in 2002, but time has been kind to its stars...
Comedy writer Simon Blackwell said it was "beautifully done".
While broadcaster Danny Baker said it was "sick" – in both senses of the word.
The good news? There is "even better to come" according to producer Adam Tandy.
The bad news? We'll have to wait until 10pm tonight for more...
Still, what's 24 hours when fans have been waiting 15 years?
The League of Gentlemen continues this Tuesday 19th December at 10pm on BBC2