“We did film several reactions of mine,” she explained on On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I haven’t seen the show, because I have terrible problems and can’t want myself until ten years later. So, I don’t know [what expression they used] except how it’s been described to me. But [it sounds like the] reaction [the revival used] was 50-50 mix of surprise and total joy.”

Hmm - yeah, we can see that.

Graham went on to address some of the criticism the scene has since inspired, explaining that the fans’ reaction wasn’t something planned.

“Those were always the last four words, so they were not intentionally designed to drive anyone crazy.” Graham continued.

“Having said that, I didn’t know them till halfway through filming, and my reaction was also, ‘wait, what, huh?’ I thought it was going to be like ‘goodnight, dear town.'”

Oh well – if certain rumours are to be believed, they might not be the last words we ever hear in Stars Hollow anyway…

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is available to stream on Netflix now