Lauren Graham shot multiple endings for the Gilmore Girls revival
Contains spoilers for those final four words
The ending to the revival of comedy-drama Gilmore Girls has divided fans, with the long-awaited “final four words” that were always intended to finish the series exciting and disappointing viewers in near-equal measure.
But it wasn’t just the audience who had a mixed reaction, with series star Lauren Graham now revealing that the crew actually shot multiple versions of her reaction in the scene, after daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) reveals that she’s pregnant.
“We did film several reactions of mine,” she explained on On Air With Ryan Seacrest.
“I haven’t seen the show, because I have terrible problems and can’t want myself until ten years later. So, I don’t know [what expression they used] except how it’s been described to me. But [it sounds like the] reaction [the revival used] was 50-50 mix of surprise and total joy.”
Hmm - yeah, we can see that.
Graham went on to address some of the criticism the scene has since inspired, explaining that the fans’ reaction wasn’t something planned.
“Those were always the last four words, so they were not intentionally designed to drive anyone crazy.” Graham continued.
“Having said that, I didn’t know them till halfway through filming, and my reaction was also, ‘wait, what, huh?’ I thought it was going to be like ‘goodnight, dear town.'”
Oh well – if certain rumours are to be believed, they might not be the last words we ever hear in Stars Hollow anyway…
Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is available to stream on Netflix now