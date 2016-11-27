"We really had a very specific journey in our minds and we fulfilled the journey," Sherman-Palladino told The Hollywood Reporter when asked about another series of episodes.

"So to us, this is the piece that we wanted to do. And the whole thought about, is there more, is there more, is there more — this has to go out into the universe now. We've got to put this to bed. And then whatever happens, happens."

Of course, a big consideration would be the availability of the actors, with series mainstays like Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Liza Weil and Milo Ventimiglia now busy with other projects, and Sherman-Palladino herself working on a new sitcom.

But one of Gilmore Girls’ other stars might just have a way around that, with Luke Danes actor Scott Patterson suggesting another series of specials (which more easily accommodate schedules) rather than a normal collection of episodes.

"Maybe every two years, do a three-month thing, do four more chapters,” Patterson told THR earlier in the year.

“It was easy to do. It was fun. It was really rewarding and people got a sense that if this was going to be the last thing that we now have some closure."

Oy, with the suspense already! Hopefully more episodes will be forthcoming, and we won’t have to wait too long to see if we’ll get some answers from THAT shocking ending…

Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life is streaming on Netflix now