Yvette Nicole Brown, who played religious mother-of-two Shirley for five seasons, has been released from her contract to care for her ill father.

"My dad needs daily care and he needs me," she told TVGuide.

"The idea of being away 16 hours a day for five months, I couldn't do it. It was a difficult decision for me to make, but I had to choose my dad."

More like this

Brown was unsure how her character’s absence would be explained, but said she was open to guest appearances and had faith the show’s producers could make it work. “I'm glad it won't be hard for them to explain where she is. She has three kids, a degree and a business.”

Advertisement

She added: "It's very bittersweet. I can take care of my dad but won't be with my TV family. I don't want the fans to worry; it's going to be fine.”