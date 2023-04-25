Her passing was confirmed by her sister Louisa Saunders, who said on Twitter on Monday (24th April): "My sister, who we lost last Friday. The warmest, bravest, most generous, and most brilliant woman I will ever know. Heaven knows how we will live without her."

The official Only Fools and Horses Twitter account also paid tribute to the late actress, who passed away on April 21st, writing: "We are sorry to learn of the passing of Kate Saunders, who played policewoman Sandra in the episode The Long Legs of the Law in 1982.

"In addition to her acting career, Kate was an award-winning novelist, journalist and critic. Our thoughts are with her family."

Saunders initially worked as an actor, joining the National Theatre in 1987 before going on to star in multiple television programmes including Angles, A Family Affair and Just Good Friends. She appeared as a guest on the first episode of topical news comedy show Have I Got News for You alongside Sandi Toksvig.

She later became known for her television appearances, including her role as much-loved policewoman Sandra in the beloved BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses.

Saunders also wrote for various UK publications, including The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, Cosmopolitan, The Independent and The Sunday Times. Alongside this she was also an author, and won the Costa Children’s Book Award in 2014 for her book Five Children on the Western Front.

Five Children was shortlisted for the Carnegie Medal in 2016, as was her novel The Land of Neverendings in 2019. Saunders's other novels include The Belfry Witches, The Marrying Game, Storm in the Citadel and The Prodigal Father, for which she received the Betty Trask Award in 1986.

Tributes have been flooding in on social media following the tragic news of her passing.

Kate’s publisher Faber Children’s wrote on Twitter: "We are extremely saddened by the death of our beloved author, Kate Saunders. Our thoughts are with her family at this difficult time. Kate was a sensational author and a National Treasure. Brilliantly funny, gracious, compassionate, she will be greatly missed by us all."