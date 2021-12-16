**Spoiler warning for And Just Like That episode 3**

Life hasn’t been easy on Carrie Bradshaw of late.

In the wake of the tragic death of her beloved husband Mr Big/John James Preston in the opening episode of Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That, she then organised his “perfect” funeral service in the second episode.

Supported by best friends Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis), Carrie continues with her attempts to move on without her beloved Big.

However, she is shocked in episode 3, titled When in Rome, to learn that Big left $1 million in his will to his ex-wife, Natasha Naginsky (Bridget Moynahan).

The episode then saw Carrie track down Natasha to speak but Big’s ex-wife does not want to talk to her.

Carrie suspects that Big may have been cheating on her with Natasha but then his ex-wife agrees to meet with the grieving widow.

Growing obsessed, Carrie stalks Natasha on social media before attempting to see her in person.

The eventual confrontation reveals something surprising in Big’s actions.

So, why did Natasha get $1 million from Mr Big? Read on to find out.

And Just Like That: Why did Natasha get $1 million from Big?

In her confrontation with Natasha, Carrie realises that Big did not give a reason for leaving $1m to his ex-wife.

Natasha reveals that she never saw Big again after their divorce and concludes that he was always in love with Carrie from the beginning.

Longtime Sex and the City fans will remember that amid the ups and downs of Big and Carrie’s romance, the pair had split and Big married Ralph Lauren employee Natasha after only a few months.

Eventually, despite his marriage and Carrie’s relationship with Aidan Shaw, Big initiated an adulterous affair with Carrie.

It ended when Natasha caught Big and Carrie in the middle of the tryst and Carrie tried to flee while half-naked and Natasha followed her but fell and broke a tooth.

Carrie took Natasha to the hospital and afterwards ended her affair with Big.

Not long after this, Big and Natasha’s marriage came to an end.

Eventually, at the end of the original series, Big and Carrie got together as a fully-fledged couple and married in Sex and the City: The Movie.

After her confrontation with Natasha in And Just Like That, Carrie suspects Big did this to make amends for how he treated Natasha.

Carrie then apologises to Natasha for her past behaviour and her subsequently stalking Natasha to get the truth out of her.

Natasha accepts Carrie’s apology but notes she won’t be following Carrie on Instagram.

While Carrie is left feeling like something of a fool, she’s had a reminder of the damage that she and Big once caused with their stormy romance.

How can she move on from something so all-consuming?

