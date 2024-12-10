Fans of classic British comedy may also remember Stevens for her role in Carry On Cleo, the 10th entry in the outrageous series, which shifted focus to ancient Egypt for a story about Cleopatra. Stevens played a servant named Gloria.

It wouldn't be her last comedic gig, either, as the actor went on to star in television sitcoms Girls About Town and Cabbages and Kings, the latter of which taught children about various periods of history.

Indeed, some will have fond memories of seeing Stevens on their TV screens during their childhood years, as she was also a regular presenter of Play School, Play Away and Look and Read, which were all kids' shows broadcast on the BBC.

Stevens also dabbled in music, releasing two singles in 1971 as well as being featured in a Songs from Play School tie-in album. Her appearances on The Avengers also often involved a musical number.

Her daughter, former Heart FM and BBC Radio Derby presenter Rachel New, announced Stevens's passing yesterday.

She said: "Julie Stevens will be remembered for her joyful spirit, her ability to make every child feel seen, and her lasting legacy in the world of children's television."

Stevens also had a son, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was married twice, first to television presenter John White (for 13 years) and later to theatre director Michael Hucks (for two decades).

The actor lived in Provence, France, for a period, but returned to the UK in later life. Stevens was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2021, which her daughter said she faced with "good humour and great charm".