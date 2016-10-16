A BBC source told the Mail on Sunday that the project was still in its early stages, and the lead role had yet to be cast.

“As the title suggests, Edith is the principal character. John is one of the leading male roles but it is very much a supporting role to Edith,” it was reported.

In August, BBC comedy chief Shane Allen said of Cleese: “We’re in discussions about a piece that he might be in. It’s a sitcom and it’s very early days. He’s a comedy god and the door is always open to him. There are certain people who have earned their badges, who have got the right to do what they want.”