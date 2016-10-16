John Cleese’s BBC comedy is called…Edith
Details emerge of the Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star's new show for the BBC
John Cleese’s new comedy will see the star play a man vying for the affections of a woman called Edith.
The comedy, called Edith, is described as a bitweersweet comedy and has been written by Terry Gilliam collaborator Charles McKeown. As well as working on the films Brazil and The Adventures Of Baron Munchausen, McKeown also appeared in an episode of Cleese's comedy Fawlty Towers as Mr Ingrams, a guest caught with a blow-up doll.
A BBC source told the Mail on Sunday that the project was still in its early stages, and the lead role had yet to be cast.
“As the title suggests, Edith is the principal character. John is one of the leading male roles but it is very much a supporting role to Edith,” it was reported.
In August, BBC comedy chief Shane Allen said of Cleese: “We’re in discussions about a piece that he might be in. It’s a sitcom and it’s very early days. He’s a comedy god and the door is always open to him. There are certain people who have earned their badges, who have got the right to do what they want.”