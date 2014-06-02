Joan Collins to return to ITV’s Benidorm
The Dynasty actress will come back to the Spanish-set comedy series as hotel CEO Crystal Hennessy-Vas
Benidorm, ITV's popular sitcom set in the Spanish resort, is back for a seventh series and will include many familiar faces.
Joan Collins has confirmed she will be returning to the show as hotel boss Crystal Hennessy-Vas, joining Johnny Vegas's Lancashire pub quiz guru Geoff Maltby (aka The Oracle). Elsie Kelly, who plays Maltby's mum Noreen, will also be returning. She last made an appearance in series five.
EastEnders actress Nadia Sawalha and Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis will also appear in series seven, with more cameos and storylines set to be announced soon. The Catherine Tate Show co-creator Derren Litten will continue to write the winning script.
Benidorm series six averaged 6.8 million viewers across the run, with the opening episode hitting 7.9 million viewers.
Filming on new epoisodes is now under way, with season seven set to air in 2015.
More like this
Visit Spain with Radio Times Travel, see here for more details