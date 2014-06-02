EastEnders actress Nadia Sawalha and Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis will also appear in series seven, with more cameos and storylines set to be announced soon. The Catherine Tate Show co-creator Derren Litten will continue to write the winning script.

Benidorm series six averaged 6.8 million viewers across the run, with the opening episode hitting 7.9 million viewers.

Filming on new epoisodes is now under way, with season seven set to air in 2015.

