Speaking in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine , the comedian – best known by his stage name Vic Reeves – has insisted that his glamorous television days have passed.

Jim Moir has revealed that he does not plan to make any more television.

He said: “We've had offers from everywhere. But I'm not doing any more. I've given up. I've done that.”

However, Moir explained that he made an exception for his new Sky Arts show Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir, which begins next week.

"Well, I said I'll do this one if it's about painting and bird-watching and I'll do it with Nancy. And they said yeah," he added.

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir. Sky UK

In the same interview, Moir also revealed that while similarities may be drawn to Bob Mortimer and his later-life television turn into the natural world – in Mortimer's case, Gone Fishing – the iconic comedy duo don't actually talk as much as fans would expect.

Moir said: "We never really speak much. Bob and I have never been ones for talking on the phone. We'll see him now and then and have a chat about things.

"People have always thought that with me and Bob. Do you go out in the evening? We always said no, we don't. We see each other in the daytime, we film. We used to, when we were in our 20s, go out to the boozer, but we don't really do that any more."

Read more:

After meeting in 1986, the pair formed comedy double act Reeves and Mortimer, and went on to appear in a string of influential '90s programmes including The Smell of Reeves and Mortimer, Bang, Bang, It's Reeves and Mortimer, and Shooting Stars.

Since then, Moir has appeared in I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! alongside his wife Nancy Sorrell in 2004. He also replaced Richard Hammond as the main presenter of Brainiac: Science Abuse, while in 2011, Moir and Mortimer shot a series of improvised comedy sketches for YouTube.

More like this

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

In 2020, Reeves co-hosted the Netflix original reality series The Big Flower Fight alongside comedian and actress Natasia Demetriou, best known for her appearances in What We Do in the Shadows and Stath Lets Flats.

So it's safe to say that while news of Moir no longer wanting to appear on TV may come as a surprise to fans, he's certainly got a lengthy back catalogue for viewers to look back on.

Last September, Moir was seen on screen in All Creatures Great and Small, where had a cameo role as Jeff Mallock, a local Darrowby knacker yard owner.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.