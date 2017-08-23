"I've made my first Netflix stand up special about how I got started in comedy in the 70's. It busts out Sept. 19." he wrote in an Instagram post.

Netflix have previewed the hour-long show on a new comedy-centric Instagram account

Seinfeld's last stand-up outing was 1998's I'm Telling You for the Last Time, which aired shortly after the finale of the comedian's era-defining sitcom, Seinfeld.

In January, the star signed a massive deal with Netflix, which encompasses two stand-up specials and 24 new episodes of his unconventional chat show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which are set to debut later this year.

Jerry Before Seinfeld arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 19th September.