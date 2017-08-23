Jerry Seinfeld's first stand-up special in nearly 20 years is coming to Netflix
The comedian explores his first ever jokes in Jerry Before Seinfeld
Jerry Seinfeld's first stand-up comedy special since 1998, Jerry Before Seinfeld, is coming to the Netflix in September.
The nostalgia-heavy special sees him revisiting the first jokes he ever wrote in the iconic New York comedy venue The Comic Strip, where he launched his career.
"I've made my first Netflix stand up special about how I got started in comedy in the 70's. It busts out Sept. 19." he wrote in an Instagram post.
Netflix have previewed the hour-long show on a new comedy-centric Instagram account
Seinfeld's last stand-up outing was 1998's I'm Telling You for the Last Time, which aired shortly after the finale of the comedian's era-defining sitcom, Seinfeld.
More like this
In January, the star signed a massive deal with Netflix, which encompasses two stand-up specials and 24 new episodes of his unconventional chat show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which are set to debut later this year.
Jerry Before Seinfeld arrives on Netflix on Tuesday 19th September.