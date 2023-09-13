It continued: "Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer's disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned."

The actress's passing follows on from her husband's, composer Carl Davis, who died last month, and whose work includes the score of BBC’s 1995 drama Pride and Prejudice.

Boht, who was born in Bebington, Merseyside in 1932, was best known for playing Bread's acerbic Boswell matriarch alongside the late Ronald Forfar, who played her free-spirited husband Freddie. The sitcom ran for seven seasons from 1986 to 1991.

Before Bread made her a household name, Boht had already appeared in several British classics. Her roles included Mrs Lacey in police procedural Softly, Softly, Mrs Lewis in two episodes of Some Mothers Do 'Ave Em, and Maureen in Last of the Summer Wine. She also starred in Boys from the Blackstuff, Scully, Juliet Bravo and The Bill.

Boht was the subject of This Is Your Life in 1989, which was hosted by Michael Aspel at the time. Almost 20 years later, she made a guest appearance in Doctors.

Jean Boht as Queen Elizabeth 1st for the King Edwards sketch shown on the Night of TV 1991. Trevor Leighton/Comic Relief via Getty Images

In the wake of Bread's success and after the sitcom came to an end, a book featuring Boht's character, Mrs Boswells Slice of Bread, was released.

As well as a prolific career in TV, Boht was also a theatre actor, having joined the Bristol Old Vic and Manchester Companies, and performed alongside the likes of Sir Patrick Stewart, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Lynda La Plante. Royal Court, the National Theatre and the Chichester Festival are among the theatres she starred in.

Most recently, she appeared in 2006's Embers, which starred Jeremy Irons, at the Duke of York's Theatre in London.

Fans of Doctor Who may also recognise Boht's voice from the audio story Afterlife, for which she voiced Hilda Schofield, companion Hex's grandmother.

Boht is survived by two daughters and three grandchildren.