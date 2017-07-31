The ensemble cast - consisting of Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Portia de Rossi to name a few - have been notoriously difficult to pin down since the show was originally cancelled back in 2006, with conflicting schedules often cited as the reason for the long delay between seasons.

The fifth season was confirmed for a 2018 release by Netflix in May, and now we have photographic evidence that things are about to get underway.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the moment, though Bateman told Deadline that the new season will be the second part of a three season story arc conceived by creator Mitchell Hurwitz when they first agreed to the initial set of episodes on Netflix back in 2013. He also suggested that a whodunnit surrounding the death of Liza Minelli's character Lucille II was to be one of the central plotlines.

A premiere date may still be several months away, so the snap of the apartment will have to do for now.

Arrested Development season 5 is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2018