Jack Whitehall: Training Days will see the League of Their Own star take the sports stars out of their comfort zone - from driving lessons with José, to visiting a haunted house with England star Delle Alli and playing Bavarian bar games with Germany's Thomas Muller.

It is set to launch on YouTube on 9th May.

UPDATE: watch the trailer for Jack Whitehall: Training Days here

There's also set to be a hot wing challenge with Raheem Sterling and Big Narstie, which sounds absolutely unmissable.

"One of the great things about comedy is getting out of your comfort zone, so I certainly made it my job to get these football stars out of theirs," Whitehall said. "It's been great working with them on Training Days and showing fans a different side to them. Filming this series has been a great warm-up to the World Cup and I hope you enjoy watching as much as I did making it."

The series is being developed by Fulwell73, the team behind James Corden's Carpool Karaoke and the Manchester United doc The Class of '92.

Jack Whitehall: Training Days will debut on YouTube at 6pm on 9th May