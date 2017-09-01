Watch the first trailer for Jack Whitehall's new Netflix series Travels with my Father
The British comic is teaming up with his Dad Michael for a new comedy travelogue arriving on 22nd September
The first trailer for British comedian Jack Whitehall's new Netflix series Travels with my Father has arrived.
Whitehall's new show will sees the comedian embark on a trip across south east Asia with his 77-year-old dad and former theatrical agent Michael.
The new series taps into a clear comedic rapport between Whitehall and his Dad, which he has cultivated across performances at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and on their show Backchat with Jack Whitehall and his dad, in which the duo interviewed celebrities together.
The trailer shows the two slumming it in hostels and cycling through chaotic streets. At one point Jack announces that Michael is "very bad with foreign people". This can't go well. Watch the trailer below.
Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father arrives on Netflix on Friday 22nd September