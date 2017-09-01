The new series taps into a clear comedic rapport between Whitehall and his Dad, which he has cultivated across performances at Edinburgh Fringe Festival and on their show Backchat with Jack Whitehall and his dad, in which the duo interviewed celebrities together.

The trailer shows the two slumming it in hostels and cycling through chaotic streets. At one point Jack announces that Michael is "very bad with foreign people". This can't go well. Watch the trailer below.

Jack Whitehall: Travels with my Father arrives on Netflix on Friday 22nd September