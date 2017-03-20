The privately educated comedian is the son of Michael Whitehall, a theatrical agent and producer, with whom he co-presented Backchat. Whitehall and his father are about to embark on a tour of south-east Asia for a new Netflix show, Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father.

However, the assumption that his father gave him an “unfair leg-up” in his television career is one that unsettles Whitehall. “That needles me," he admitted. "The idea that I got to where I am because of my dad is the one that hurts the most.

“It’s an easy way to dismiss everything, any ability or hard work, in one fell swoop.”

Whitehall will star in Decline and Fall alongside Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria; the series begins on BBC1 at 9pm on Friday 31 March.

