Jack’s Dad Michael is an old-school theatrical agent, who used to manage the likes of Colin Firth and Dame Judi Dench.

In 2013 when Radio Times interviewed the pair together, Michael insisted that Backchat would be “the end of this little performing career of mine”, but clearly the double act caught the eye of Netflix.

In the series, Jack and Michael will travel through Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia, with filming set to begin in March this year.