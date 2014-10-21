So that's it. Bad Education is over.

After three series, and more to-ing and fro-ing between Alfie and Miss Gulliver than we can count, Form K have finally left Abbey Grove, in what turned out to be a pretty emotional episode.

But it's time to dry your eyes. Jack Whitehall, the show's creator and star, is here with an exclusive special message for all you dedicated fans.

"I hope you enjoyed the last episode and it wasn't too sad," says Whitehall, adding: "Thank you for being there on this weird, nudity-filled, mad, crazy journey that has been Bad Education."

Catch up with Bad Education on BBC iPlayer

