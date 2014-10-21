But it's time to dry your eyes. Jack Whitehall, the show's creator and star, is here with an exclusive special message for all you dedicated fans.

"I hope you enjoyed the last episode and it wasn't too sad," says Whitehall, adding: "Thank you for being there on this weird, nudity-filled, mad, crazy journey that has been Bad Education."

Watch the video above

More like this

Advertisement

Catch up with Bad Education on BBC iPlayer