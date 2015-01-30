For every US Office, there's a Gracepoint (Broadchurch's US reboot), yet producers Endemol Shine North America have confirmed they are looking at an American version of Charlie Brooker's dystopic Channel 4 drama.

Co-CEOs Cris Abrego and Charlie Corwin said "there is a plan" for the satire's revamp during a keynote speech at a Realscreen industry event in Washington DC.

Details remain thin on the ground, but Corwin added that Brooker and Endemol UK producer Annabel Jones "have really touched on something and I agree – we need more".

Word of an American series comes nearly two years after Robert Downey Jr beat George Clooney to option the rights for Jesse Armstrong's series one Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You (starring Toby Kebbell, Tom Cullen and Jodie Whittaker), although further plans for a feature are yet to emerge.

The original series meanwhile has proved a word-of-mouth hit on Netflix US since launching in December.

Brooker recently told RadioTimes.com he'd "love" to make his own Black Mirror film.

"There’s been quite a few episodes [of Black Mirror] where we thought 'God, you could do a feature-length version of this quite easily'. White Bear, 15 million merits come to mind – Be Right Back as well actually. There were lots of ideas we had to leave out.”