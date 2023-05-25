The synopsis, supplied by the BBC, reads: "Joe and Chas have been together for nine years. It's a long time to be truly in love with someone. But how long does it take to properly say goodbye?"

Inside No. 9 creators Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith portray a long-term couple in an exclusive clip from tonight's season 8 finale, titled The Last Weekend .

Previously, Shearsmith has said that Inside No. 9 season 8 contains "moving" episodes in a similar vein to Sheridan Smith's much-lauded 12 Days of Christine – and it's quite possible this will be one of them.

However, the blurb could also be misleading, with the devious Inside No. 9 creators already tricking fans once this season with their promise of an episode set on a bus, which proved to be little more than a hoax.

RadioTimes.com has your exclusive first look clip from Inside No. 9: The Last Weekend below. Watch now:

The episode is confirmed to co-star Sheila Reid (Dreamland) as a character named Mollie, whose identity has not been confirmed, but is speculated to be the mother of either Joe or Chas.

Notably, Reid previously played mother-in-law Madge Harvey to Pemberton's holidaymaker Mick Garvey on ITV sitcom Benidorm, featuring as major characters in the first seven seasons.

Reid does not feature in the clip, which instead places focus on Joe and Chas themselves, with the latter finding himself unable to relax despite having a special occasion to celebrate.

The Last Weekend is billed as the final entry in season 8 of Inside No. 9, which began with Christmas special The Bones of St Nicholas, but some fans are still hopeful that bus episode exists in secret somewhere.

When it comes to Inside No. 9, anything is possible.

Inside No. 9 concludes tonight, Thursday 25th May, at 10pm on BBC Two and iPlayer. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

