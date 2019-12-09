When is In The Long Run Christmas Special on Sky?

The In The Long Run Christmas Special airs on Friday 20th December at 10pm on Sky One.

What is the In The Long Run Christmas Special about?

In The Long Run is loosely based on Idris Elba's upbringing in 1980s London, and follows the disruption faced by the Easmon family when a relative from Sierra Leone moves in.

The Christmas special sees Walter, obsessed with Christmas, throw the annual Easmon party together with Agnes and Bagpipes, only for it to spiral into chaos when the whole extended family show up. Kobna and Dean try to earn some extra money by carol singing - despite not actually being able to sing - and Valentine struggles to get into the Christmas spirit when he takes on extra work.

Who is in the cast of the In The Long Run Christmas Special?

Creator Idris Elba also stars as family head Walter Easmon, with Madeline Appiah as wife Agnes Easmon. Comedian Bill Bailey is Ashley's friend and co-worker Bagpipes, and Holby City's Jimmy Akingbola plays Ashley's exuberant younger brother Valentine.

Is there a trailer for In The Long Run Christmas Special?

Sadly not - but here's a trailer for the first series, in case you missed it!