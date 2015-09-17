"I am bringing Victor back for a night. I am going to do 20 minutes of Victor because the guy who wrote One Foot in the Grave wrote an episode of Victor by himself and it was a brilliant episode," he told the Mirror.

The episode in question titled The Trial and is from the fourth series of the hit comedy. The evening will also include a conversation with Wilson in which he will provide an insight into his life and the highs and lows of playing Meldrew.

The 79-year-old will perform on 23rd October to raise money for Sheffield Theatres (tickets are available here), but suggested (perhaps a little tongue in cheek) that if it does well, he could take his one-man show Stateside: "I would love to go to Vegas. Do you think I am too old to do a one man show there?"

More like this

One Foot in the Grave aired for five series between 1990-1995 before a final run was broadcast in 2000. Since then, Wilson has taken a string of TV roles in shows including Born and Bred, Merlin and, most recently, Danny and the Human Zoo – and he has no plans to stop acting any time soon.

Advertisement

"I am into my 80th year. I have no plans to retire... If I did I would be bored and I would get slouchy and give up."