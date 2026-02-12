While the subject matter and twists of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast are enough to keep you going, the Netflix series certainly doesn't shy away from its fair share of epic needledrop moments.

The music of the series is one of the main draws of the new Lisa McGee comedy-drama, with tracks from the likes of B*Witched, Atomic Kitten, S Club 7 and Tatu transporting us right back to our younger years. There's also, much to McGee's personal delight, plenty of Girls Aloud – a group with Derry connections (Nadine Coyle) that McGee couldn't have used in seminal comedy series Derry Girls due to the timeline.

Chatting exclusively to RadioTimes.com, McGee said: "I think because Girls Aloud has a Derry girl in it, that felt fun to sort of work that in. Some of the tracks in Derry Girls that we had to use, we cut off at '98. So Girls Aloud, I could never use. I was like 'Well, I’m using them now – all the time!'."

As for whether the music of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast was actually written into the show, McGee revealed: "So, some of them are in the script because they're like, you so need that! Like Hot In Herre, you definitely need that for that bit to work.

"There's three types of music. There's the composed kind of atmospheric, creepy music, which is like Sion Trefor, our composer. Then there’s tracks that were written by Gary Lightbody and Iain Archer that are emotional, that pop up when something very emotional is happening for the gang. Then there's the commercial retro, just bangers that are literally me, the execs and [director] Mike [Lennox] sitting on our phone going, 'Remember this, try this'.

"And I love, love, love doing it because… this music, it's amazing music but it might not be considered cool a lot of the time. So I love being not cool because my friends weren't cool, I'm not cool. So I just think, like people hear it and go, 'I dance to that in the kitchen too!'."

As well as having Snow Patrol's very own Gary Lightbody and award-winning singer/songwriter Iain Archer compose some of the show's own original music, there are plenty of memorable hits in this series but which ones feature and in what episodes? Read on for a full breakdown of the soundtrack of How to Get to Heaven from Belfast.

How to Get to Heaven from Belfast soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix series

Sinead Keenan as Robyn, Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara, Roisin Gallagher as Saoirse in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. Netflix/Christopher Barr

Episode 1

Hot In Herre - Nelly

Superstar - Jamelia

C’est la vie - B*Witched

Heaven - DJ Sammy

Pump It - Black Eyed Peas

I Don’t Want To Go To You - Gary Lightbody/Iain Archer (composed for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast)

Move Your Feet - Junior Senior

Episode 2

Love Machine - Girls Aloud

Just A Little - Liberty X

Gotta Get Thru This - Daniel Bedingfield

C’est la vie - B*Witched

Sound of the Underground - Girls Aloud

Why’d Ya Come In Here - Lisa McHugh

Whole Again - Atomic Kitten

Love is Like A Butterfly - Bronagh Gallagher

Episode 3

Everybody Get Up - 5ive

Friends In Low Places - Mike Easterday

Spice up your life - Sunfly karaoke performers

Rock and Roll Kids - Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington

Emily Magner Hurley - Amhran Na Bhfiann

Episode 4

Black Horse and The Cherry Tree - KT Tunstall

Ketchup Song - Las Ketchup

Where Do You Go - No Mercy

Reach - S Club 7

Caoilfhionn Dunne as Dara Friel, Roisin Gallagher as Saoirse Shaw, Sinead Keenan as Robyn Winters in How to Get to Heaven from Belfast. Christopher Barr/Netflix

Episode 5

Love of your life - Raye

Scandalous - Mis-Teeq

Da Ba Dee - Blue

Bould O’Donoghue - The Mary Wallopers

Dublin’s Fair City (whistled) - Bronagh Gallagher

To Whom It May Concern - Chris Andrews

It’s All Coming Back To Me - Celine Dion

The Fields of Athenry (performed in a vision)

Episode 6

Sound of The Underground - Girls Aloud

Whole Again - Atomic Kitten

Gotta Get Thru This - Daniel Bedingfield

Something Kinda Oooh - Girls Aloud

I Don't Want To Go To You - Gary Lightbody/Iain Archer (composed for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast)

All The Things She Said - Tatu

Episode 7

Reach - S Club 7

It’s My Life - Dr Alban

My Perfect Cousin - The Undertones

Saltwater - Chicane Feat Moya Brennan

Calvary’s Mountain - Clem Clark

Episode 8

Black Coffee - All Saints

Move Your Feet - Junior Senior

Livin’ on Easy Street - Dave Steward with Ron Risney

I’ll Take You Home Again, Kathleen - Brian Coll and The Plattermen

Calvary’s Mountain - Clem Clark

Rock and Roll Kids - Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington

We Like To Party! - Vengaboys

Striptease Con Bajos - Jim Sutherland

My Lovely Horse - The Divine Comedy

A Village in County Tyrone - Philomena Begley

Life Ain’t Worth Livin’ - Joyce Street

How This All Ends - Gary Lightbody/Iain Archer (composed for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast)

Church Of Your Fathers - Gary Lightbody/Iain Archer (composed for How to Get to Heaven from Belfast)

Aimee - Luke JacksonCalifornia Poppy - Theo Lawrence

