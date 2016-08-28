But who's measuring up to the original cast? Find out about all the new faces here.

Mr Humphries – Jason Watkins

The Bafta-winning star of The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies is suiting up to play menswear assistant Mr Humphries, originally played by John Inman.

Mrs Slocombe – Sherrie Hewson

Reaching for the hair dye yet, Sherrie? The Coronation Street, Benidorm and Loose Women star, who also featured in Celebrity Big Brother 2015, is preparing for the role of head of ladies fashion Mrs Slocombe, originally played by Mollie Sugden.

Captain Peacock – John Challis

He was Boycie in Only Fools and Horses, but now Challis is moving up in the world, playing the stuffy Captain Peacock, first portrayed with perfect pomposity by Frank Thornton.

Mr Grainger – Roy Barraclough

Long-serving menswear manager Mr Ernest Grainger will be played by Coronation Street star and comedy actor Roy Barraclough. The character was first brought to life by actor Arthur Brough.

Mr Harman – Arthur Smith

Comedian and writer Arthur Smith is trusty maintenance man Mr Harman, making a nuisance of himself on the shop floor. The character was originally played by Arthur English.

Miss Brahms – Niky Wardley

The Catherine Tate Show comedian Niky Wardley is set to play cocky Cockney assistant Miss Shirley Brahms. She was originally portrayed by Wendy Richard, who went on to ply her trade on EastEnders.

Are You Being Served? is on BBC1 at 9pm on Sunday 28th August